NEW YORK Dec 16 Yields on U.S. medium and
longer-dated Treasuries climbed from two-month lows in early
U.S. trading on Tuesday as investors dialed back safehaven bids
for bonds which were by initially sparked by a sell-off in
global stock markets on a further slide in oil prices.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last
2.031 percent, down 8 basis points from late on Monday, while
the 30-year bond yield shed 6 basis points to 2.681
percent.
Earlier on Tuesday the 10-year yield fell to a two-month low
of 2.009 percent and the 30-year yield hit 2.670 percent, which
was the lowest intraday level since September 2012.
The yield spreads between short- and long-dated Treasuries
hovered at multi-year tights on Tuesday. The gap between
five-year and 30-year Treasuries yields widened modestly to 1.19
percentage points from late Monday's 1.17 points which was the
tightest in six years, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)