* Bids emerge after yield rise on Fed patience on rate hike * TIPS sector stabilizes with stronger U.S. oil prices By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries yields held steady on Friday as some appetite for bonds returned after investors scrambled for stocks and other risky assets on the view the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in 2015 but do so slowly. Benchmark yields dipped below their one-week highs as bargain-minded traders reckoned that the selling and exit of flattener trades or bets that shorter-term rates would rise faster than longer-term rates were overdone. On Wednesday, the Fed said it would be "patient" on the timing of a rate hike, depending on domestic growth and inflation, both of which have been running below average. In response to the somewhat dovish signal, the Standard & Poor's 500 index had gained 4.5 percent in two days. It also bolstered junk bonds and stabilized oil prices that fell to 5-1/2 year lows earlier this week. "The market overshot. It is just stabilizing after two days of sitting near their recent highs," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. Goncalves added that typical month-end buying and the year-end grab for low-risk bonds could push 10-year yields back toward 2.10 percent. In early U.S. trading, the 10-year Treasuries yield slipped 1 basis point to 2.195 percent, while the 30-year yield was little changed at 2.815 percent. The yield spread between 30-year and five-year Treasuries grew for a second day to 1.17 percentage points from 1.16 points after touching its tightest in six years on Wednesday. In the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities sector, the yield gaps between TIPS and regular Treasuries held firm with the rise in U.S. oil futures, which approached $56 a barrel in early trading. TIPS value is referenced against the government's consumer price index. On Wednesday, the Labor Department said the CPI fell 0.3 percent in November, its biggest monthly fall in nearly six years as gasoline prices booked their biggest decline since December 2008. The yield difference between five-year TIPS and five-year Treasuries, which gauges investors' five-year inflation outlook, widened 1 basis point to 1.18 percentage points. On Tuesday, the five-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate fell to 1.08 points, the lowest since September 2010, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)