* Yields rise on strong GDP data
* Treasury to sell $13 bln two-year floating rate notes
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. Treasury prices dipped on
Tuesday after data showed the economy grew at its quickest pace
in 11 years in the third quarter, and before the government was
due to sell $35 billion in new five-year notes.
The Commerce Department revised higher its estimate of gross
domestic product growth to a 5.0 percent annual pace from 3.9
percent reported last month, citing stronger consumer and
business spending.
A gauge of business investment plans, however, was
unexpectedly flat in November, suggesting a slowdown in economic
growth after a brisk expansion over the last two quarters. The
Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders,
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, was unchanged after a downwardly revised 1.9
percent drop in October.
"This is spectacularly strong growth," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York. "But the fact that durable goods orders are slowing the
way they are is a little concerning, and doesn't bode positively
for (fourth quarter) growth numbers."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 2.18 percent, up from around 2.17 percent before
the data.
Further data due on Tuesday include the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's final December reading on
consumer sentiment at 9:55 a.m (1455 GMT). New home sales data
for November as well as the November reading for personal income
and spending are expected at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
Improving economic data has raised expectations the Federal
Reserve is closer to raising interest rates next year. That has
hurt short and intermediate-dated debt, which are the most
sensitive to interest rate increases, relative to 30-year bonds.
Relatively higher yields may help the Treasury sell the new
five-year notes on Tuesday, and $29 billion in seven-year debt
on Wednesday, though thin trading during the Christmas holiday
week could damage demand.
The Treasury saw solid demand for $27 billion in two-year
notes on Monday, which sold at the highest yield in
three-and-a-half years.
The Treasury will also sell $13 billion in reopened two-year
floating rate notes on Tuesday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)