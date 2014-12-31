(Updates prices)
* U.S. bond prices gain after Chicago PMI disappoints
* Treasuries have highest returns in three years
* Long bonds post 27 percent annual return
* Treasury market closes early before New Year's holiday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 31 U.S. Treasuries ended the year
stronger on Wednesday as they closed out a year that was the
best since 2011, confounding investors who had bet that bonds
prices would fall as an expected interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve gets closer.
Many investors expect the Fed to raise rates in the first
half of 2015.
"The year was really quite surprising to most people," said
Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of trading at D.A. Davidson Co
in Seattle.
Treasuries returned 4.95 percent in 2014 while long bonds
astounded with a 27.23 percent return, according to data by
Barclays from Tuesday's close.
Bonds gained on Wednesday after the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago Business Barometer for December declined to
58.3, its lowest reading since July. Economists had expected a
milder decrease to 60.1 from November's 60.8.
Trading volumes were very light before the New Year holiday.
Slowing global growth, deflation fears and geopolitical
tensions have all supported bonds this year even as the U.S.
economy has strengthened.
"People were really not counting on the amount of global
stresses that we're having," Hurley said.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have dropped to
2.17 percent after briefly breaking above 3 percent at the
beginning of the year. Thirty-year bond yields have
fallen to 2.75 percent, from 3.93 percent.
Disappointing growth early in the year even as the U.S.
economy expanded gave bonds a solid start to 2014.
"Mid-spring was such a disappointment. There was the
realization that economic growth at the end of 2013 wasn't going
to bring upward momentum into this year," said Jim Vogel, an
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Surprisingly strong gross domestic product growth for the
third quarter this year has raised hopes that economic momentum
will gather pace next year.
Vogel said the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines flight
over Ukraine in July also created a strong safety bid for
Treasuries. "It brought home how intractable the conflict would
become," he said.
Bonds have also been boosted by plummeting oil prices, which
are on track for their biggest annual decline since 2008.
Long-dated debt has benefited this year from a scarcity of
safe assets, with investors reaching out the yield curve to
generate higher returns. Treasuries are paying far greater
yields than comparable sovereign bonds in Germany and Japan.
The bond market closed early on Wednesday and will be closed
on Thursday for the New Year holiday.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)