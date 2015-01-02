(Adds details on oil prices, updates bond prices)
* Prices gain after weakening U.S. manufacturing data
* Oil price slide adds to deflation fears
* Fed minutes, employment data in focus next week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 2 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Friday after data showed that growth in the American
manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in December and
oil touched a post-2009 low.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to 55.5, below economists
expectations for 57.6, from 58.7 the month before.
Below average trading volumes after the New Year's holiday
was seen as exacerbating price moves, though traders said that
volumes were heavier than before the holiday.
"On a day where there are probably not many people around,
even a small decline is noteworthy," said Jim Kochan, chief
fixed income strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "It's still a very, very good
reading."
The data also suggested that employment in the factory
sector rose more in December than analysts had expected, marking
the 18th consecutive month of expansion in manufacturing
employment sentiment.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell as low as
2.10 percent, the lowest since Dec. 17. Thirty-year bonds
dropped as low as 2.68 percent, the lowest since
Dec. 16.
The U.S. data came after earlier reports showed that the
global economy ended 2014 in a fragile state as factories
struggled to maintain growth across Europe and Asia.
In Frankfurt, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
indicated in an interview that the ECB would take bolder steps
on monetary stimulus. That boosted the dollar and hurt the euro.
Falling oil prices have added to concerns about deflation,
which has also sent bond yields tumbling.
Brent crude touched a post-2009 low of $55.48
earlier on Friday, before rising back to $56.30. It averaged
around $110 a barrel between 2011 and 2013.
Investors are next focused on the Jan. 7 release of minutes
from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, when the central
bank changed its vow to keep interest rates near zero for a
"considerable time" to say that it would remain "patient."
The U.S. employment report for December is also due on Jan.
9.
Corporate supply is likely to increase next week as
companies rush to sell debt before the Fed raises rates, which
may pressure yields.
"People are preparing for the barrage of new issuance that
will come out next week," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest
rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)