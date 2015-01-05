* Long bond yield at lowest since 2012
* Treasuries rally as stocks swoon on soft oil prices
* Yield curve for five-year to 30-year tightest since 2007
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 5 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on
Monday, led by a sharp rise in the 30-year bond, whose yield
fell to a 2-1/2-year low on widening anxieties about global
growth and Greece possibly quitting the euro zone.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury was last at
2.5922 percent, reflecting a 2-6/32 rise in price in strong
volume. That yield was a low last seen in August 2012.
"Weaker equities are driving safe-haven buying in
Treasuries, and then the decline in oil is raising fears about
global growth," said Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at
LPL Financial.
Global stock markets were weaker, with the Dow Jones
Industrial Average off nearly 2 percent in New York
trading as oil prices touched a 5-1/2 year low and fanned fears
demand was diminishing. Energy stocks were big losers on Wall
Street.
Prices for benchmark 10-year Treasury notes also
climbed, with gains last at 27/32 and a yield of 2.0285 percent,
according to Reuters data.
Expectations for the Federal Reserve to begin raising
interest rates in late 2015 have driven a selloff in short-dated
Treasury securities. However, the sudden drop in oil prices has
underscored fears about global demand. That, along with worries
about weakness in Europe, has sparked a move into long-dated
government bonds.
As a result, the spread between five-year notes and 30-year
bonds narrowed to its tightest since December
2007 at 103.5 basis points. In the last seven years, on average,
this spread has been around 203 basis points.
The Treasuries rally came as the euro sank to a near
nine-year low against the dollar, driven lower by a European
policymaker's comments that raised expectations the European
Central Bank will soon open up a bond-buying program.
German regional inflation figures on Monday showed more
weakness in December, adding to the downward pressure on the
euro and feeding fears the euro zone will sink into
disinflation. German 10-year bund yields were
up.
Greek politics were also at the forefront of market
thinking, according to Tom Di Galoma, head of rates and credit
trading at ED&F Capital Markets in New York, as the debate
around the possibility of elections later this month resulting
in the country leaving the euro zone picked up again.
