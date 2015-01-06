(Corrects time reference in first paragraph to last time
10-year rates were 2 percent)
* Ten-year yield under 2 percent
* Long bond gains strongest
* Safety bid continues
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices
jumped on Tuesday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields below 2
percent for the first time since October, as investors worried
about tumbling oil prices and weak global growth sought safety
in government debt.
Price gains were strongest in 30-year bonds,
which were last up 1-1/32 after their yields touched fresh
29-month lows of 2.527 percent.
The long bond, which last yielded 2.5587 percent, ended 2014
with a yield of 2.753 percent and has produced a total return of
nearly 3 percent during this year's first two trading days, as
big investors reallocate holdings out of riskier sectors such as
equities.
Last January, according to Reuters data, the 30-year had its
best first month of the year since at least 1997, with a total
return of 6.2 percent.
Prices for 10-year Treasury notes also climbed,
with gains last at 13/32 and carrying a yield of 1.9903 percent,
according to Reuters data. The yield, which was as low as 1.959
percent earlier, briefly last stood below 2 percent in
mid-October.
Demand for U.S. debt was driven by steadily falling oil
prices, which touched a fresh 5-1/2-year low on Tuesday, as well
as expectations that the European Central Bank will soon launch
a bond-buying program that would be expected to keep pressuring
sovereign European bond yields, according to Jake Lowery,
portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta.
"As people become concerned about equities, or find lower
yields overseas, that increases demand for interest rate risk in
the U.S.," Lowery said. "Shorter Treasuries are more affected by
market expectations of Fed policy."
Benchmark German and Japanese 10-year yields hit record lows
of 0.442 percent and 0.287 percent
respectively.
The gains in Treasuries eased after a gauge of growth in the
U.S. services sector fell short of expectations for December.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its
services index fell to 56.2 for December, compared with 59.3 in
November. The December figure fell short of the consensus for a
58 reading, according to a Reuters poll.
