* Ten-year yield under 2 percent
* Long bond gains strongest
* Safety bid continues
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices
jumped on Tuesday, pushing 30-year yields near record lows, as
worries about tumbling oil prices and weak global growth pushed
investors toward safer government debt.
Price gains were strongest in 30-year bonds,
which were last up 1-28/32 after their yields dipped as low as
2.471 percent and neared lows last seen during July 2012.
The record low yield for the long bond was 2.4430 percent,
set on July 26, 2012, according to Reuters data.
The long bond, which last yielded 2.5191 percent, ended 2014
with a yield of 2.753 percent and produced a total return of
nearly 3 percent during this year's first two trading days, as
big investors reallocate holdings out of riskier sectors such as
equities.
Last January, according to Reuters data, the 30-year had its
best first month of the year since at least 1997, with a total
return of 6.2 percent.
Prices for 10-year Treasury notes also climbed,
with gains last at 27/32 and carrying a yield of 1.9436 percent,
according to Reuters data.
The 10-year's yield, which was as low as 1.887 percent on
Tuesday, briefly last traded below 2 percent in mid-October with
yields as low as 1.865 percent, according to Reuters data.
Demand for U.S. debt was driven by steadily falling oil
prices, which touched a fresh 5-1/2-year low on Tuesday, as well
as expectations that the European Central Bank will soon launch
a bond-buying program that would be expected to keep pressuring
sovereign European bond yields, according to Jake Lowery,
portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta.
"As people become concerned about equities, or find lower
yields overseas, that increases demand for interest rate risk in
the U.S.," Lowery said. "Shorter Treasuries are more affected by
market expectations of Fed policy."
Benchmark German and Japanese 10-year yields hit record lows
of 0.442 percent and 0.287 percent
respectively.
Treasury prices moved sharply on Tuesday, largely because
institutional investors were just beginning to take positions
for 2015, according to Scott Graham, head of the primary
dealership at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
"It's early in the year, and there are not a lot of chips on
the table yet. As a result of that ... large trades have pretty
significant price movements," Graham said.
(Additional Reporting by David Gaffen and Daniel Burns in New
York; Editing by James Dalgleish)