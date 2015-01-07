* Long bond yields back away from near record lows
* Benchmark 10-year yields hover around 2 percent
* Market consolidates after big run, analyst says
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices
declined on Wednesday, pulling back from a recent rally that was
fueled by worries about softening global growth, as risk assets
like stocks rebounded.
Traders also awaited potentially market-moving minutes from
a Federal Reserve policymakers meeting.
Thirty-year Treasuries, whose yields on Tuesday
approached record lows set in July 2012, were off 20/32 in price
on Wednesday after eight straight winning sessions that began on
Dec. 24, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year last yielded 2.55 percent, compared with 2.753
percent a week ago at the end of 2014.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasuries
briefly topped 2 percent in New York trading after easing below
the signpost level on Tuesday for the first time since October.
The 10-year's yield eased back and was last at 1.98 percent,
reflecting a price decline of 5/32, according to Reuters data. A
week ago its yield was 2.174 percent.
Most price declines in Treasuries came ahead of the New York
open and prices steadied later, indicating the market was
consolidating after the government-debt rally and a selloff in
equities, according to David Ader, head of government trading at
CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We are kind of waiting for new and, perhaps, better
information, whether it's the FOMC minutes or something later,"
Ader said. "We are kind of hanging out."
Minutes from December's meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee were due to be published later on Wednesday and may
contain signs of when the U.S. central bank will begin lifting
interest rates.
On Friday, a closely watched economic indicator, U.S.
employment data for December, is to be released and may prod
prices up or down.
Shorter-term Treasuries, which are more affected by Fed
policy shifts and have moved less in the rally than 10-year and
30-year issues, were off a little in price or unchanged on
Wednesday.
On Wall Street, which has slumped for five sessions as
investors sought less risky assets, prices rose on strong U.S.
private sector jobs data and as deflation concerns in the euro
zone were seen pushing the bloc's central bank into action.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)