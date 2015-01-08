* Ten-year yield back over 2 percent
* Long bond posts biggest declines
* Wall St rallies for second day
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. Treasury debt prices
declined on Thursday as Wall Street rallied and oil prices
steadied, on growing confidence European policymakers will
launch a bond-buying program to combat slowing economic growth.
Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasuries were off
19/32 and yielding just over 2 percent after dipping below that
level on Tuesday for the first time since October.
Thirty-year Treasuries, whose yields on Tuesday
approached record lows set in July 2012, last yielded 2.5893
percent on Thursday. The long bond, which rose sharply in a
government bond rally, was off 1-18/32 in price.
Shorter maturities had smaller price declines.
Treasury prices dropped in early overseas trading, as stocks
in Japan and Europe rose, and the rally continued on Wall
Street, where the S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent.
"What's going on in Treasuries has nothing to do with what
is going on in the U.S. and everything to do with what is going
on in Europe and with what is going on in the energy complex,"
said Eric Green, head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD
Securities in New York.
Steadier oil prices, with Brent crude flat at $51.12 a
barrel, encouraged risk appetite among investors spooked by a
long slide in oil that suggests struggling global economic
growth.
"You've got risk appetite coming back into play," Green
said.
More evidence the European Central Bank may soon start
government bond buying, or quantitative easing, came on Thursday
from German industrial orders, which fell 2.4 percent in
November. That was more than expected. The equity markets have
rebounded from recent weakness as a result, sapping some
interest in bonds.
Long-dated European yields are much lower than their U.S.
rival, with Germany's 10-year currently yielding 0.5 percent and
France's 10-year at 0.79 percent. The sharp divergence is in
part due to better U.S. growth figures and the expectation that
the Fed will raise rates before long, while the ECB still stands
add to stimulus.
Lower yields in Europe has contributed to pressure on U.S.
yields as investors shift to U.S. government bonds, which pay
more for similar risks.
U.S. stocks climbed for a second day after snapping on
Wednesday a five-day losing streak. The advance was broad, with
8 of the 10 major S&P sectors gaining at least 1 percent.
Treasuries showed little reaction to U.S. jobless claims.
The key jobs report is released Friday.
