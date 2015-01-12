* U.S. Treasury to sell $24 billion in three-year notes
* Renewed drop in oil prices feed worries about disinflation
* Traders speculate whether ECB will adopt bond-purchase
plan
(Adds late prices, quotes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 12 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Monday with benchmark yields stuck below 2 percent as a renewed
decline in oil prices and worries about Europe spurred a wave of
safe-haven buying ahead of an auction of three-year government
notes.
The slide in oil prices to their lowest level
since April 2009, together with Friday's data that showed a
surprise drop in U.S. hourly wages in December, stoked more bets
the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates until the
latter months of this year if at all.
Despite forecasts that U.S. inflation would continue to fall
short of the Fed's 2 percent target, most top Wall Street firms
still projected the U.S. central bank would begin to move away
from its near-zero interest rate policy in June, a Reuters poll
conducted on Friday showed.
Furthermore, speculation whether the European Central Bank
might embark on a bold bond-purchase program later this month to
combat deflation in the euro zone has fed bids for longer-dated
debt worldwide, traders said.
"We need to see aggressive action from the ECB to stave off
deflation. That might be the biggest thing we are waiting to
see," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John
Hancock Asset Management in Boston.
In early U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasuries was 1.938 percent, down 3.1 basis points
from late on Friday. The 10-year yield was less than l0 basis
points from a 20-month low set back in October.
The 30-year bond yield was 2.529 percent, down
2.6 basis points from Friday's close. It struck a record low of
2.471 percent last week.
The persistent demand for U.S. government debt has stemmed
from foreign purchases due to historic lows yields in Europe and
Japan. The yield spread between 10-year Treasuries and 10-year
German Bunds narrowed to 1.46 percentage points from
1.49 points late on Friday, according to Reuters data.
Strong demand for Treasuries in early 2015 should bode well
for this week's $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon-bearing supply
from the U.S. Treasury Department, analysts said.
At 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Treasury will sell $24 billion of
three-year notes, which is the smallest auction of this maturity
since November 2008.
In the when-issued market, traders expected the reopening of
the three-year issue introduced in November to fetch a yield of
0.9440 percent. This compared with a yield of
1.066 percent in December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)