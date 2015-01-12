* Traders speculate whether ECB will adopt bond-purchase plan

* Renewed drop in oil prices feeds worries about disinflation

* Strong three-year note auction draws more Treasuries buying

* Thirty-year bond yield falls to 2.49 percent, near record low (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 12 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday as a sell-off in Wall Street stocks and strong demand at a three-year Treasury note auction fed buying for U.S. government debt, driving 30-year yields to near-record lows.

The slide in oil prices to their lowest since April 2009, together with data on Friday that showed a surprise drop in U.S. hourly wages in December, stoked bets the Federal Reserve would not raise benchmark U.S. interest rates until at least the latter months of the year.

Despite forecasts that U.S. inflation would continue to fall short of the Fed's 2 percent target, most top Wall Street firms still projected the U.S. central bank would begin to move away from its near-zero interest-rate policy in June, a Reuters poll conducted on Friday showed.

Furthermore, speculation over whether the European Central Bank might embark on a bold bond-purchase program this month to ward off deflation in the euro zone has fed bids for longer-dated debt worldwide, traders said.

"The path of resistance is lower yields. Everyone seems to have moved to one side of the boat here," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 1.909 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Friday and about 4.5 basis points from a 20-month low set in October.

The 30-year bond yield was 2.489 percent, down 6.6 basis points from Friday's close and within striking distance of a record low of 2.471 percent notched last week.

Major Wall Street stock indexes fell, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index down 0.8 percent.

Persistent demand for U.S. government debt has stemmed from foreign purchases due to historic lows yields in Europe and Japan. The yield spread between 10-year Treasuries and 10-year German Bunds narrowed to its tightest since late October at 1.43 percentage points from 1.49 points late on Friday, according to Reuters data.

Strong demand for Treasuries should bode well for this week's $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon-bearing supply from the U.S. Treasury Department, analysts said.

The Treasury on Monday sold $24 billion of three-year notes, the smallest auction of this maturity since November 2008. Investors bought nearly 61 percent of the offering, their biggest share since June 2010.

The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Tuesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao and James Dalgleish)