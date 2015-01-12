* Traders speculate whether ECB will adopt bond-purchase
plan
* Renewed drop in oil prices feeds worries about
disinflation
* Strong three-year note auction draws more Treasuries
buying
* Thirty-year bond yield falls to 2.49 percent, near record
low
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 12 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Monday as a sell-off in Wall Street stocks and strong demand at
a three-year Treasury note auction fed buying for U.S.
government debt, driving 30-year yields to near-record lows.
The slide in oil prices to their lowest since
April 2009, together with data on Friday that showed a surprise
drop in U.S. hourly wages in December, stoked bets the Federal
Reserve would not raise benchmark U.S. interest rates until at
least the latter months of the year.
Despite forecasts that U.S. inflation would continue to fall
short of the Fed's 2 percent target, most top Wall Street firms
still projected the U.S. central bank would begin to move away
from its near-zero interest-rate policy in June, a Reuters poll
conducted on Friday showed.
Furthermore, speculation over whether the European Central
Bank might embark on a bold bond-purchase program this month to
ward off deflation in the euro zone has fed bids for
longer-dated debt worldwide, traders said.
"The path of resistance is lower yields. Everyone seems to
have moved to one side of the boat here," said Jim Kochan, chief
fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was 1.909 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Friday and
about 4.5 basis points from a 20-month low set in October.
The 30-year bond yield was 2.489 percent, down
6.6 basis points from Friday's close and within striking
distance of a record low of 2.471 percent notched last week.
Major Wall Street stock indexes fell, with the Standard &
Poor's 500 index down 0.8 percent.
Persistent demand for U.S. government debt has stemmed from
foreign purchases due to historic lows yields in Europe and
Japan. The yield spread between 10-year Treasuries and 10-year
German Bunds narrowed to its tightest since late
October at 1.43 percentage points from 1.49 points late on
Friday, according to Reuters data.
Strong demand for Treasuries should bode well for this
week's $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon-bearing supply from the
U.S. Treasury Department, analysts said.
The Treasury on Monday sold $24 billion of three-year notes,
the smallest auction of this maturity since November 2008.
Investors bought nearly 61 percent of the offering, their
biggest share since June 2010.
The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes
on Tuesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao and James
Dalgleish)