By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 13 The U.S. bond market was little changed on Tuesday with benchmark yields treading near their lowest in more than 1-1/2 years as a rally on Wall Street lost steam, supporting demand for low-risk government debt.

A drop in U.S. oil prices below $45 a barrel caused some traders to build bets that weak domestic price growth would reduce the likelihood the Federal Reserve might raise short-term interest rates in 2015.

Persistent worries about deflation spreading across the euro zone, and whether Greece might leave the economic bloc if its anti-bailout Syriza party wins its Jan. 25th national election have underpinned demand for Treasuries since the end of 2014, analysts said.

"Bonds have been the beneficiary of everything so far in 2015. The market seems to be just going one way right now," said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

The bond market rally paused earlier because a comeback in U.S. stocks and some selling among investors and Wall Street dealers in preparation for a $21 billion auction of 10-year government notes.

Treasuries yields remained elevated after the National Federation of Independent Business said its index of small business optimism rose in December to its strongest level in more than eight years.

In a choppy session, benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was 1.910 percent, little changed from late on Monday after hitting 20-month low of 1.8640 percent.

The 30-year bond yield was 2.507 percent, up 1.5 basis points on the day. It touched 2.461 percent earlier, within striking distance of the record low of 2.443 percent set in July 2012, according to Tradeweb data.

Meanwhile, falling inflation expectations exerted downward pressure on U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), whose yield differences or breakeven rates versus regular Treasuries are watched by the U.S. central bank.

Five-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate fell to 1.07 percent, the lowest since September 2009, while the 10-year breakeven rate declined to 1.53 percent, the lowest since August 2010, according to Tradeweb data.

The five-year breakeven rate was 1.10 percent and the 10-year rate was 1.53 percent in late trading, paring earlier declines with a late bounce in the oil market.

In the meantime, demand at the 10-year note auction fell short of expectations following strong bidding at Monday's $24 billion three-year note sale.

The Treasury will complete this week's $58 billion offering of fixed-rate securities with a $13 billion sale of 30-year bonds on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway and Andre Grenon)