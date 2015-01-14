* Weak retail sales data stoke bets Fed keeps rates near zero

* Further losses on Wall Street add safety bid for Treasuries

* U.S. sells 30-year bonds at record low yield of 2.430 pct

* Bounce in oil prices pares bond gains in late trading (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 14 The U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell to a record low on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. retail sales data raised bets the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates this year.

A 0.9 percent drop in retail sales in December, the steepest in 11 months, extended the U.S. bond market's rally in the first two weeks of 2015, which has been underpinned by worries about deflation spreading across Europe and the effect of tumbling oil prices on corporate earnings and capital investments.

"People had thought lower oil prices would help consumer spending. People are very confused so they run into safety assets," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

Another sell-off in U.S. stocks added to the safe-haven bid for Treasuries, sending the 30-year yield to a record low of 2.395 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The bond market pared its gains in late trading with a bounce in U.S. oil prices in late trading. Oil futures settled up 5.6 percent at $48.48 a barrel.

In late U.S. trading, the 30-year bond yield was 2.455 percent, down 3 basis points from late Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasuries note was 1.840 percent, down 5 basis points after hitting a near 20-month low of 1.784 percent. The 10-year yield remained above its record low of 1.381 percent set in July 2012.

Earlier, the five-year yield posted a three-month low at 1.247 percent, while two-year yields fell to 0.452 percent, the lowest since Oct. 29, according to Reuters data.

In the futures market, short-term U.S. interest rates futures implied traders expect the Fed to refrain from raising rates until late 2015 at the earliest even as many economists at top Wall Street forecast a rate lift-off mid-year.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 fell for a fourth straight session, last down 0.95 percent on the day.

On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds at the lowest yield ever at an auction at 2.430 percent, which was about 42 basis points below the prior one in December.

While overall demand for the 30-year supply retreated from a near two-year high in December, it appealed to investors in Europe and Japan where yields are well below those in the U.S., analysts said.

Bond yields in six euro zone nations fell to new lows on Wednesday with 10-year German Bund yield hitting a record low of 0.424 percent.

"U.S. yields still look very attractive compared with the rest of the world," said James Barnes, senior fixed income portfolio manager at National Penn Investors Trust in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Tom Brown)