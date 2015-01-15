* SNB rate move stoke bids for higher-yielding U.S. bonds
* Weaker Philly Fed data add to U.S. growth concerns
* U.S. 30-year yield hit record low for second day
* 70 pct chance ECB to pursue QE next week-Reuters poll
(Updates market action, adds new quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield
fell on Thursday to record lows for a second day after a
surprise interest rate cut and dumping of a currency cap by the
Swiss central bank stoked demand for higher-yielding U.S.
government debt.
The Swiss National Bank lowered its policy rates by 50 basis
points, pushing them further into negative territory to -0.75
percent to discourage foreign money flooding into the country as
it decided to abandon a 1.20 francs per euro cap it adopted
three years ago.
As a result, investors scooped up Swiss francs, which
reached the highest level versus the dollar since
2011.
"It's the volatility and uncertainty across markets the
Swiss move has created," Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW
Trading in Chicago said of the bond market rally.
They also scrambled for U.S., German and other top-rated
government debt as they await whether the European Central Bank
will embark on a large bond purchase program in an attempt to
avert deflation spreading across the euro zone.
The ECB will hold a policy meeting on Jan. 22, and
economists polled by Reuters placed a 70 percent chance that
policymakers will decide on quantitative easing.
U.S. economic data exacerbated market swings, failing to
dispel worries about weakening domestic growth and a growing
view the Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates in 2015,
analysts said.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said on Thursday its index
of regional business conditions declined to 6.3 in January, an
11-month low.
Moreover, the Labor Department said producer prices fell 0.3
percent in December, biggest monthly drop in over three years.
Bond yields had risen briefly as U.S. oil prices rose above
$51 a barrel. But U.S. crude settled down 4.6 percent at
$46.25.
Oil prices, which are pegged against the greenback globally,
climbed earlier partly on a steep drop in the dollar after the
Swiss National Bank abandoned its three-year old cap on the
franc versus the euro.
The 30-year Treasuries yield fell to a record
low of 2.393 percent before edging up in late trading to 2.407
percent, which was down 4.6 basis points from late on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year yield touched a fresh 20-month
low of 1.756 percent. It was last 1.770 percent, down 6.5 basis
points from Wednesday.
After Thursday's drop, U.S. yields remained higher than
those in Japan and much of Europe, where short-dated yields have
been running in negative territory .
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)