NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday as an upbeat report on U.S. consumer sentiment and less
dire data on inflation sparked profit-taking on recent gains
tied to fears about deflation in Europe and a surprise policy
U-turn by the Swiss central bank.
The U.S. government debt market came off five days of gains
linked to safe-haven demand that had sent the 30-year bond yield
to a series of record lows.
A small move back up in slumping oil prices
also helped reduce worries the U.S. economic expansion could be
disrupted by the huge recent fall in crude, causing some
investors to scale back Treasuries holdings.
"It's just some profit-taking. We got to levels which were
unsustainable," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S.
government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
In choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.785
percent, up 1 basis point from late on Thursday.
The yield rose as high as 1.831 percent during the height of
the sell-off. It hit a 20-month low of 1.698 percent earlier
after the government said its consumer price index fell 0.4
percent in December, matching analyst expectations.
