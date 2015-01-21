* Bond prices gain before Thursday's ECB meeting
* 30-year bonds outperform, yield curve flattens
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 21 Thirty-year bonds rallied on
Wednesday and the yield curve flattened as investors anticipated
Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, when the ECB is
expected to announce purchases of government bonds to fight
deflation and try to kickstart growth.
The potential size of the program is seen at around 600
billion euros ($690 billion), according to a Reuters poll.
Uncertainty about details of the plan, however, and whether
it will be viewed as likely to reverse the crippling economic
slowdown in the region, has added a bid for safe-haven European
and U.S. government bonds.
"There is uncertainty as far as what the ECB is going to do,
if the ECB is going to do something that is perceived as
effective," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
Thirty-year bonds outperformed on Wednesday as ECB bond
purchases were seen as likely to add to a lack of supply of
high-quality debt.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 107 basis points, from 109 basis
points on Tuesday.
Investors have been reaching for longer-dated bonds to
generate higher yields and Treasuries have been popular as they
offer significantly higher yields than comparable German or
Japanese debt.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. notes rose 3/32 in price
on Wednesday to yield 1.78 percent, which compares to yields of
0.49 percent for comparable German government debt.
Bond yields have typically risen as central banks launch
quantitative easing as investors anticipate the bond purchases
will spur growth and increase inflation, but have fallen after
the programs end.
Improving U.S. economic growth has raised bets that the
Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates in a move
many expect to occur this year, but a lack of wage inflation has
tempered yield increases.
The dollar is expected to continue gaining against the euro,
which may also make dollar-denominated assets such as U.S.
government debt attractive.
