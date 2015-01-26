* Treasuries buying on Greek election fades
* Fed meeting seen having few market ripples
* Treasuries yield curve flattens
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt
turned lower on Monday after investors spooked by Greece's newly
elected government drove up prices and briefly knocked yields on
the U.S. 30-year bond to fresh record lows.
Thirty-year bonds were last off 4/32 in price to
yield 2.3993 percent after touching a fresh record low in
overseas trading of 2.336 percent.
"We were up a lot higher earlier this morning, simply on
wait-and-see from the Greek election. But that was pretty well
priced in," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
Greek election winning party Syriza's demands for a debt
restructuring raised the prospect of a stand-off between Athens
and other European nations that might lead to Greece exiting the
euro grouping, although financial markets were treating that as
a marginal risk on Monday.
As Europe battles slumping growth with a massive
rate-cutting stimulus program detailed last week, investors have
been turning to American federal debt as they reach for
longer-dated bonds to generate higher yields.
Treasuries, which are widely expected to carry fatter yields
when the Federal Reserve begins raising rates, are popular as
they already offer significantly higher yields than comparable
German or Japanese debt.
On Monday, German 10-year Bund yields, which
set the pace for euro zone borrowing costs, fell below 0.30
percent for the first time before rebounding to 0.377 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Benchmark 10-year notes were down 6/32 in price
to yield 1.8198 percent. Shorter maturities were generally off
in price, with the five-year down 3/32 in price and yielding
1.3437 percent.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 105 basis points from 106.30 late on
Friday. It has averaged about 126 basis points over the last
three months, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Traders and portfolio managers expect few market ripples
from this week's meeting of Fed policymakers scheduled to begin
on Tuesday, according to Brien.
"This is kind of a placeholder meeting," Brien said. "They
have said nothing much was going to happen at these next two
meetings. Nothing much has altered from the trends that were in
place to make the Fed issue any sort of dramatic statement."
(Editing by James Dalgleish)