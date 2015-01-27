* Long bond yield goes as low as 2.328 percent

* Wall Street sells off (Adds bonds turndown, details, quotes)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury debt prices ended mixed on Tuesday after 30-year yields touched record lows amid data-driven worries about sputtering world growth and a sharp sell-off on Wall Street.

Thirty-year bonds were last off 2/32 in price to yield 2.40 percent. Earlier the yield hit a record low of 2.328 percent after the Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft fell 0.6 percent last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, had increased 0.5 percent in December after a previously reported 0.5 percent drop in November.

"The idea that lower oil costs are nothing but a tax rebate or a decline in tax on consumption is running into the first wave of hard economic data indicating business investment is getting hurt a little bit worse than people originally anticipated," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Later economic data, including a reported surge in housing sales and a jump in U.S. consumer confidence during January, cooled bond buying as traders concluded a rally in Treasuries ahead of a Federal Reserve policymakers statement might be short lived, according to Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego.

"The bond market reacquainted itself with the fact that a rally as the Fed meets is probably not warranted," Valeri said.

Vogel said traders expect few changes in policy or outlook on Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee will issue a statement on U.S. monetary policy.

Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said he expects policymakers to take the durable goods data up for discussion.

"The Fed will likely look at this and take pause, realizing it can afford to be more patient than many people expected in raising rates," he said.

Wall Street stock prices had been off more than 2 percent, partly because of the capital goods data and also due to corporate earnings that fell short of expectations, but recovered some late on Tuesday.

Yields on benchmark 10-year notes also retreated from lows and last stood at 1.8214 percent, reflecting a price gain of 1/32, according to Thomson Reuters data. Shorter maturities rose modestly in price.

The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds widened slightly to 108 basis points. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway and James Dalgleish)