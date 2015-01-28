* Long-dated issues rise
* Volumes light before Fed statement later Wednesday
* U.S. stocks rise after sell-off
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. Treasuries were mostly
little changed on Wednesday as Wall Street stocks bounced back
from a sell-off and bond investors awaited the outcome of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Trading was thin and choppy, with demand for long-dated
bonds continuing to be fed by relatively fat U.S. yields and
moderating expectations of inflation, analysts and traders said.
Thirty-year bonds were last up 14/32 in price to
yield 2.38 percent. Yields on the long bond have repeatedly set
fresh lows this week and on Tuesday dipped to a record low of
2.328 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Yields on the 30-year issue favored by many non-U.S.
investors touched a low on Wednesday of 2.364 percent in
overseas trading before the New York open.
"Some of the bullish price action was reversed," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT in Stamford,
Connecticut. "To some extent it was better corporate earnings, a
risk asset rebound."
U.S. stocks got a lift from record-setting quarterly
earnings from device-maker Apple on Wednesday and were
last up about 0.4 percent after losing 1 percent on Tuesday,
when investor confidence was rattled by disappointing profit
reports.
Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
also up, with the yield at 1.7939 percent on a price rise of
10/32, according to Thomson Reuters data. Shorter maturities
were little changed.
"You are seeing a little bit of a bid in the long end but it
is just on the theme of the flattening trade on low inflation
(expectations) and the relative value of the U.S. against other
bonds around the world," said Justin Lederer, analyst at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York. "People are waiting on the Fed."
The Fed's first two-day policy meeting of 2015 concludes on
Wednesday. Policymakers will likely restate their "patient"
approach to raising rates, while also voicing faith that the
economy will continue improving.
"People will be looking at the patient language. I can't
imagine it will be changed," Lyngen said.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
narrowed slightly and last stood at 108 basis
points, compared to a three-month average of 156.1, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)