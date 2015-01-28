* Inflation linked bond yields fall
* Long bonds trade at record-low yields
* Fed funds rates still project first rate increase in Oct
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
sharply on Wednesday, knocking 30-year yields to a record low
after the Federal Reserve said inflation was running below
forecasts and suggested international concerns would be part of
their decision on changing rates at coming meetings.
Thirty-year bonds were last up 2-18/32 in price
to yield 2.29 percent after touching a new low of 2.273 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The 10-year note
rallied 30/32 to drop its yield to 1.72 percent.
The Fed, in its statement, said the U.S. economy was still
expanding, but noted that inflation was further below their
longer-run objective and that market-based inflation measures
had fallen substantially. That was a more negative assessment of
inflation pressures than in December.
In addition, the Fed also said its determination on rates
down the road would include readings on "international
developments," which it had not mentioned in December.
"Just the inclusion of international developments, that's
probably perceived as dovish and the bond market is rallying
probably on that," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at
High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
"International developments will likely slow them down than
speed them up. They introduce that as a risk."
According to CME Fed Watch, odds on an interest-rate
increase in October stand at 60 percent, down from 62 percent on
Tuesday.
Other traders and analysts said the jump in Treasuries was
also driven by short-covering spurred by the Fed's statement
after a two-day policymakers' meeting.
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities, or TIPS, fell after the Fed statement, dropping to
12.1 basis points from 18.4 basis points on Tuesday. Those
securities react to anticipated inflation, and have been falling
for several weeks.
"People are buying (30-year Treasuries) on the lower
inflation expectations, although they were pretty upbeat on
growth overall," said John Canally, investment strategist and
economist at LPL Financial in Boston.
Thirty-year Treasuries are consistently favored by many
non-U.S. investors because of America's brighter economic
promise and fatter yields compared to other big economies.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
narrowed and last stood at 106 basis points,
compared with a three-month average of 156.6, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"It's duration grab," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and
credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York. "Lower
inflation and inflation expectations are good for long-dated
bonds."
Prices on the five-year Treasury note rose 24/32 to yield
1.52 percent, while the two-year was up 2/32 to yield 46 basis
points.
