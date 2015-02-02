* Profit-taking, supply pressure bond prices
* Treasuries came off best month in over 6 years
* Disappointing factory, construction data limit market fall
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on
Monday in choppy trading as traders booked some profits
following a stellar January when the market generated its
strongest monthly return in more than six years.
The U.S. government debt sector recorded a 2.88 percent
total return in January as the 30-year bond yield set a series
of record lows on worries about weakening global growth.
Last month's return on Treasuries was the biggest since a
3.54 percent jump in December 2008, according to an index
compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"We are giving back some of the gains from the
short-covering rally last week," said Suvrat Prakash, interest
rate strategist at HSBC Securities USA in New York.
Selling also came from some fund managers reallocating money
into stocks from bonds at the start of a new month and on
expectations of a relatively heavy supply of higher-yielding
corporate bonds in February, analysts said.
Apple Inc. planned to raise $5 billion in the bond
market on Monday, while investors await a likely $27 billion
bond deal from Actavis, according to IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
The decline in bond prices was capped by disappointing data
on domestic manufacturing and construction spending that
supported the view of a slowing U.S. economic expansion.
The latest economic figures also raised bets the Federal
Reserve would abandon possible plans to end its near zero
interest rate policy in 2015 as policy-makers are monitoring
risks from sluggish price growth at home and troubling financial
developments in Europe.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index
of national factory activity fell to 53.5 in January from 55.1
in December. The reading was shy of expectations of 54.5,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
The U.S. Commerce Department said construction spending rose
at an annualized rate of 0.4 percent in December, falling short
of an expected 0.7 percent increase.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were little changed in price with a yield of 1.676
percent. On Friday, the 10-year yield fell to 1.637 percent, a
level not seen since May 2013.
The 30-year bond was down 1/32 in price with a
yield of 2.261 percent, up on the day. On Friday, the 30-year
yield hit a record low of 2.221 percent, according to Reuters
data.
