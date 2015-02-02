* U.S. 30-year yield near record low on safe-haven bids
* Bond prices fall earlier on profit-taking, corp supply
* Disappointing factory, construction data limit early fall
* Treasuries come off best month in over six years
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
higher on Monday, with the 30-year's yield hovering near its
record low as disappointing news on American consumer spending
and factory activity and a volatile stock market stoked
safe-haven demand for bonds.
Anxiety about deflation spreading across the euro zone and
Greek leaders seeking looser terms on the country's 240
billion-euro bailout package from European policy-makers also
underpinned demand for Treasuries, analysts said.
Bonds erased earlier losses on profit-taking following a
stellar January when the market generated a 2.88 percent total
return as the 30-year bond yield set a series of record lows on
worries about weakening global growth.
Last month's return on Treasuries was the biggest since a
3.54 percent jump in December 2008, according to an index
compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"You had a heck of a run in January, so it's natural for a
little pause. The trend is still for yields to test lower," said
Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in
New York.
In light, choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were last up 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.669
percent, down 1 basis point on the day. On Friday, the 10-year
yield fell to 1.637 percent, the lowest since May 2013.
The 30-year bond was 6/32 higher, yielding 2.250
percent, down 1 basis point on the day. On Friday, the 30-year
yield hit a record low of 2.221 percent, according to Reuters
data.
Two of the three major Wall Street stock indexes struggled
to cling to initial gains.
The early losses in bond prices stemmed partly from some
fund managers reallocating money into stocks from bonds at the
start of a new month and on expectations of a relatively heavy
supply of higher-yielding corporate bonds in February, analysts
said.
Apple Inc. launched a $6.5 billion bond deal on
Monday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The decline in bond prices was capped by a
larger-than-forecast drop in a private gauge of domestic
manufacturing in January and a weaker-than-expected December
rise in construction spending that supported the view of a
slowing U.S. economic expansion.
The latest economic figures also raised bets the Federal
Reserve would abandon possible plans to end its near-zero
interest rate policy in 2015 and begin raising rates.
Policy-makers are keeping an eye on sluggish price growth at
home and troubling financial developments in Europe.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Jonathan Oatis)