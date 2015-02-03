* Weak Japanese bond auction spurs broad bond sell-off
* Greece's softer stance on debt soothes investor jitters
* Surprise RBA rate cut to record low mitigates bond losses
* Traders brush off fifth monthly fall in U.S. factory
orders
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Tuesday as hopes Greece could strike a new debt deal and poor
demand at a Japanese government debt sale spurred broad selling
in high-rated government bonds.
Benchmark yields were on track for their biggest one-day
jump in six weeks.
On Monday, Greece's new government dropped calls for a
write-off of its foreign debt and proposed ending a standoff
with its official creditors by swapping the debt for
growth-linked bonds.
Meanwhile, Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 2.4 trillion yen
10-year JGBs to unexpectedly weak demand, pushing the spread
between lowest and average bid prices to its widest in nearly 12
years.
Competition from corporate bond supply has reduced appetite
for lower-yielding U.S. government debt, analysts said. Bond
dealers expected $25 billion in company debt this week,
according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
"All these things are putting Treasuries on the back foot,"
said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock
Asset Management in Boston.
The bond market sell-off paused after the Reserve Bank of
Australia unexpectedly lowered its policy rate by a quarter
point to a record low 2.25 percent.
The RBA's move supported the view it has become tougher for
the Federal Reserve to consider raising interest rates in 2015
as more central banks seek to cut rates or engage in bond
purchases in a bid to stimulate their economies.
Traders brushed off news that domestic factory orders fell
for a fifth straight month in December.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
22/32 in price with a yield of 1.749 percent, up over 7 basis
points from late on Monday.
The 30-year bond were 1-31/32 lower in price,
yielding 2.338 percent, up about 8 basis points from Monday.
Despite Tuesday's spike, Treasuries yields were not far from
the lows they recorded last week on fears of deflation spreading
globally.
On Friday, the 10-year yield fell to 1.637 percent, the
lowest since May 2013, and the 30-year yield hit a record low of
2.221 percent.
Moreover, U.S. yields remain some of the highest in the
world, making Treasuries attractive for investors who see
negative yields in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, analysts and
investors said.
"The level of global yields are so low. It makes U.S. bonds
an attractive asset class," said Lisa Hornby, U.S. fixed income
portfolio manager at Schroders Investment Management in New
York.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)