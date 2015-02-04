* ECB stops accepting Greek government debt as collateral * Abrupt end to oil rally underpins bids for Treasuries * China's move on bank reserve pares earlier bids for bonds * Solid demand seen for $64 bln fixed-rate supply next week (Recasts after ECB decision, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 4 The European Central Bank's surprise move to stop accepting Greek bonds as collateral to raise cash caused a late safehaven rally in the U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday, erasing initial losses tied to encouraging U.S. and European economic data. The ECB's decision reduced earlier optimism Greece's new leftist government might reach a timely deal with ECB and other euro zone partners to keep its banks afloat and to avert a possible cash crunch as early as March. "It means that we will not have a nice, smooth solution to Greek problems and we'll have a risk-off move," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York. Before the ECB announcement on Greek debt, the Treasuries market had recovered some of its earlier losses as oil prices snapped their four-day winning streak on data that showed a record high U.S. crude inventory. In late U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year notes were up 10/32 in price with a yield of 1.745 percent, down 3.5 basis points from Tuesday. Earlier Wednesday, the 10-year yield reached as high as 1.846 percent, the highest in 1-1/2 weeks. German Bund futures were last quoted at 158.89, nearly unchanged on the day. U.S. bond yields rose earlier partly on China's decision to cut bank reserve requirements as it attempts to stem slowing economic growth also reduced safe-haven appetite for Treasuries, analysts said. The late market rally followed Tuesday's steep sell-off which the 10-year and 30-year yields booked their largest one-day jumps since November 2013 and July 2013, respectively, according to Reuters data. The volatility in the oil market and the fragility of Greece's debt situation overshadowed evidence of some resilience of the U.S. and European economies. A business survey on Wednesday showed the euro-zone private sector grew at its fastest pace in six months in January. ADP said U.S. private employers added 213,000 jobs in January, which mildly missed forecasts but was high enough to support the view of steady jobs creation. Moreover, the Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on U.S. services sector unexpectedly ticked up in January, although its employment component fell. Still, persistent worries about a weakening global economy will likely keep U.S. yields from rising much further from current levels ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls report . Solid appetite for Treasuries bodes well for next week's quarterly refunding involving $64 billion in fixed-rate supply, analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway and Lisa Shumaker)