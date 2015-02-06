* Yields increase after strong U.S. payrolls report
* Yield curve between 5-yr, 30-yr bonds flattens
* Two-year note yields highest since Jan 9
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on
Friday and the yield curve flattened after a report showed that
U.S. job growth rose solidly in January and wages rebounded
strongly.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 257,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday. Data for November and December was
revised to show a whopping 147,000 more jobs created than
previously reported, bolstering views consumers will have enough
muscle to carry the economy through rough seas.
Wages increased 12 cents last month after falling five cents
in December. That took the year-on-year gain to 2.2 percent, the
largest since August. [ID: nLNN6DEB6U]
"By any measure, this was an extremely good report," said
Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New
York. "I don't think one report will sway the Fed one way or the
other, but I do think it adds some additional evidence for those
folks wondering what the fate of wages is going to be, that you
probably are looking at some modest wage pressures here."
Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped to 1.869
percent from 1.81 percent before the report and 30-year bond
yields increased to 2.46 percent, from 2.41 percent.
Two-year note yields >US2YT=RR> increased to 0.60 percent,
from 0.53 percent, the highest level since Jan. 9 and five-year
note yields rose to 1.41 percent, from 1.29 percent.
Short and intermediate-dated debt are the most sensitive to
interest rate increases.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 106 basis points, from 112 basis points before the
report.
U.S. short term interest rate futures contracts dropped and
now show that traders see a 55 percent chance that the first Fed
rate hike will come in September 2015, based on CME FedWatch,
which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures
contracts. Before the report, traders saw a 48 percent chance of
a September 2015 rate hike.
