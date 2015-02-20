* Greece bailout talks underway in Brussels

* Long maturities post best price gains

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Feb 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday, boosted by safe-haven buying as investors worried about continued bargaining between Greece and other euro zone countries over a bailout.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 12/32 and yielding 2.0679 percent, compared to 2.112 percent on Thursday.

The U.S. 30-year bond was last up 20/32 in price with a yield of 2.700 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. Other Treasury maturities coming off losses on Thursday were also ahead in price on Friday.

"Yields are coming down here," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "You have some weight from oil prices but the question is Greece."

Euro zone finance ministers were meeting in emergency session in Brussels over a Greek proposal to extend loans. Greece's leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Reuters he was certain the proposed agreement would be accepted.

"You still have major flows out of (Greece's) banking system that's flowing into Bund yields and Treasury yields here," Shipley said.

Greek bank deposit outflows accelerated to more than 1 billion euros over the past two days, returning to some of the highest daily levels seen this year, two senior banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

Germany's 10-year bund was last yielding 0.355 percent, down from Thursday's closing 0.388 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Treasuries have been generally dropping, with traders focused on when the Federal Reserve will initiate interest rate hikes and end a near-zero rates policy in place since 2008 but there is no clear consensus.

On Wednesday, investors bought Treasuries after minutes of a January Fed policy meeting seemed to suggest a later start to rate hikes. But on Thursday, better-than-expected weekly jobless figures shifted sentiment in favor of an earlier start to interest-rate increases, and Treasuries sold off.

"Right now it's kind of cloudy," Shipley said.

Treasuries were little affected by a report from financial data firm Markit that America's manufacturing sector expanded in February at its fastest rate since November, after notching its lowest reading in a year in the prior month. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)