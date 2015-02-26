* Traders focus on higher U.S. core CPI for Jan.
* Upcoming 7-year note auction pressures prices
* Persistent bids cap losses
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 26 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
lower on Thursday after stronger aspects of U.S. consumer price
data failed to bolster the case for dovish Federal Reserve
policy and incoming supply weighed on prices.
U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest drop since 2008 in
January as gasoline prices continued to tumble, falling 0.7
percent. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, rose
0.2 percent in January, however, after edging up 0.1 percent in
December.
Analysts said while the headline figure was weak, the gain
in the core CPI failed to support the view of a dovish Fed and
discouraged traders from continuing to bid up Treasuries after
Wednesday's gains.
"You go, 'OK, I'm going to set up and I'm going to protect
in case this piece of data changes. Well this piece of data was
fine, it was roughly as expected, and so now I can be slightly
less defensive,'" said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at
FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
While the stronger aspects of the data did not support the
view of a dovish Fed stance on hiking rates, the weaker headline
reading did not lead traders to believe the Fed would turn more
hawkish, either.
The CPI data came after two days of testimony by Fed Chair
Janet Yellen for the central bank's semiannual economic and
monetary policy report to Congress. Investors interpreted
Yellen's remarks as indicating the central bank was giving
itself more flexibility to hike rates later than June.
"The way Yellen spelled it out, they're obviously looking at
inflation, and it's still a bit too low for them to raise
rates," said Justin Lederer, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in
New York.
The CPI data's mixed message kept Treasuries prices from
gaining or selling off dramatically.
Traders also awaited the Treasury's auction of $29 billion
in 7-year notes at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), which weighed slightly
on prices as traders made room for the new supply.
The lingering view of a dovish Fed, month-end buying, and
gains in European bond prices capped losses in Treasuries
prices.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were down 2/32 in
price to yield 2.57 percent, roughly unchanged from late
Wednesday's yield. Benchmark 10-year notes were off
3/32 to yield 1.98 percent, from a yield of 1.97 percent late
Wednesday.
U.S. three-year notes dipped 2/32 to yield 1
percent, from a yield of 0.97 percent late Wednesday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)