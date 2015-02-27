* Treasuries set for weakest month since May 2013
* Yields fall on week after Yellen testimony
* Month-end buying pushes yields lower on day
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. Treasuries appeared on
track on Friday for their biggest monthly loss since May 2013
after strength in U.S. economic data over the month boosted
expectations the Federal Reserve would take a less dovish stance
on monetary policy.
Expectations that the Fed could hike rates by mid-year rose
this month after a strong U.S. employment report for January and
stronger core consumer prices data. A rebound in oil prices and
a deal to extend Greece's bailout program also took the shine
off safe-haven Treasuries.
U.S. government securities have posted a combined loss of
1.6 percent in February through Thursday, according to Barclays
data, the biggest decline since May 2013. The sell-off marked a
turnaround from January, when Treasuries posted their best
monthly return since August 2011.
"Growth isn't spectacular, but it's still very robust, and
this completely and conclusively will support a Fed reaching
normalization," said Edward Acton, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Expectations for a less-dovish Fed dominated even as many
investors interpreted testimony from Fed Chair Janet Yellen this
week as giving the central bank more flexibility to hike rates
later. That interpretation led Treasuries yields to slip this
week for the first time in four weeks.
Also contrary to the view of a mid-year rate hike, New York
Fed President William Dudley said Friday that raising interest
rates too late is safer than acting too early.
Yields fell slightly on the day on month-end portfolio
readjustments heading into the close of U.S. markets.
"We are seeing some of the typical month-end rebalancing,"
said Boris Rjavinski, an interest rate strategist at UBS in New
York. He said that given underperformance in bonds and
outperformance in stocks this month, one would expect large
investors to buy some bonds and sell stocks to rebalance.
Treasuries prices were whipsawed early in the session after
a downward revision to U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth and a weak
U.S. Chicago Purchasing Management index reading for February
clashed with a stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. consumer
sentiment.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last up 4/32 in price to
yield 2.60 percent, from 2.61 percent late Thursday. Benchmark
10-year notes were last up 4/32 to yield 2 percent,
down from 2.01 percent late Thursday.
Three-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32 to
yield 1 percent, from 1.03 percent late Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Richard
Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)