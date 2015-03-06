* U.S. employers add 295,000 jobs in Feb.
* Unemployment rate hits over 6-1/2 year low
* Jobs report hints at midyear Fed rate hike
* Treasuries yields hit over two-month highs
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury yields spiked
higher on Friday after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat
expectations and the jobless rate fell to a more than 6-1/2 year
low in February, bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve
will consider hiking rates in June.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 295,000 last month after an increase
of 239,000 in January, the Labor Department said. The decline in
the unemployment rate to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent in January
took it to its lowest level since May 2008.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 240,000 increase
in payrolls after a previously reported 257,000 rise in January.
They had expected the jobless rate to fall 0.1 percentage point
to 5.6 percent.
"This is a report that emboldens the Fed to stay on track
with a rate hike somewhere in mid-2015," said Jeff MacDonald,
director of fixed income strategy at New York-based Fiduciary
Trust Co International.
U.S. Treasuries yields ranging between two and 30 years in
maturity hit their highest levels in more than two months after
the report.
Analysts said that while the report increased the likelihood
that the Fed would remove the word "patient" in describing its
approach to rate hikes at its March 17-18 policy meeting and
begin raising them from rock-bottom levels in June, softer
average hourly earnings in February prevented a steeper rise in
yields.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.1 percent in February, down
from a 0.5 percent increase in January and below economists'
expectations for a 0.2 percent gain, according to a Reuters
poll.
"We would have sold off much harder if average hourly
earnings had increased more," said Don Ellenberger, senior
portfolio manager at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. He was
referring to the sell-off in Treasuries prices, which move
inversely to yields.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
27/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent, from a yield of 2.11
percent late Thursday. That yield was just below its session
high of 2.22 percent, which was its highest since Dec. 29.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down
1-16/32 in price to yield 2.79 percent, from a yield of 2.71
percent late Thursday.
U.S. two-year notes were last down 4/32 in price
to yield 0.71 percent, from a yield of 0.64 percent late
Thursday. The yield hit 0.72 percent, its highest since Dec. 29.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)