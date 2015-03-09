* Thirty-year, 10-year post best price gains
* European bond-buying program starts
* U.S. yield curve flattening
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday as yields tracked lower with euro zone interest rates
being pressured by the launch of the European Central Bank's 1.1
trillion euro bond-buying program.
Price gains were strongest in long U.S. maturities, where
differences between America's relatively high interest rates and
European rates have the most effect on buying.
The 30-year Treasury was up as much as 1 full
point in price and yielding 2.787 percent in late-morning New
York trade, after closing on Friday with a yield of 2.839
percent.
Long-dated, high-quality government debt is increasingly
scarce, partly because of Federal Reserve purchases meant to
stimulate growth and U.S. regulations requiring banks to
increase holdings of Treasuries, according to Guy Haselmann,
head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of Nova Scotia in
New York.
"The ECB program is just going to make that shortage
greater," Haselmann said.
Euro zone government bond yields mostly fell on Monday,
which was the first day of the ECB's sovereign debt purchase
program. German 10-year bond yields fell 4 basis points to 0.36
percent as Dutch and French yields declined by 7
bps, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 11/32 in price to yield 2.1987 percent, compared with a yield
of 2.24 percent late Friday.
Longer-dated Treasuries were also bouncing back from
weakness last week, when a flurry of big corporate bond sales
hurt prices, as did a robust U.S. jobs report on Friday that
drove speculation a Fed rate hike was near, Haselmann said.
Treasuries have been slumping. In five weeks, the market's
massive rally in January has been nearly wiped out. Treasuries
were -0.11 percent for the year through Friday.
Price gains were smaller among shorter-term Treasuries, with
the 2-year note most sensitive to Fed policy changes
adding only 1/32 to yield 0.7037 percent.
"There is flattening pressure in Europe that is spilling
over to here," Haselmann said. "The negative rates in the very
front end of Europe means the banks will probably stay away from
there. They will want to own out the curve, where there is
positive yield."
The yield spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
was last at 113.7, versus 114.50 late Friday.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)