By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the launch of the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying program drove down euro zone interest rates.

Price gains were strongest in long U.S. maturities, where differences between America's relatively high interest rates and European rates have the most effect on buying.

The 30-year Treasury was up as much as 1 full point in price before easing as dealers shifted holdings to accommodate auctions this week of new Treasury debt, according to strategists.

The long bond last yielded 2.8020 percent, reflecting a price rise of 24/32, after yielding as little as 2.787 percent in early New York trade.

Long-dated, high-quality government debt is increasingly scarce, partly because of Federal Reserve purchases meant to stimulate growth and U.S. regulations obliging banks to increase holdings of Treasuries, according to Guy Haselmann, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

"The ECB program is just going to make that shortage greater," Haselmann said.

Euro zone government bond yields mostly fell on Monday, the first day of the ECB's sovereign debt purchase program. German 10-year bond yields fell 9 basis points to 0.31 percent while Dutch and French yields declined by 7 bps, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.1969 percent, compared with 2.24 percent late Friday.

Longer-dated Treasuries were also bouncing back from weakness last week, when $53 billion of corporate bond sales hurt prices, as did a robust U.S. jobs report on Friday that drove speculation a Fed rate hike was near, Haselmann said.

Treasuries have been slumping. In five weeks, the market's massive rally in January has been nearly wiped out. Total returns for Treasuries were at -0.11 percent for the year through Friday.

"It will be harder for Treasury yields to go higher because there are lots of different factors against it," said Societe Generale's head of U.S. rates strategy, Subadra Rajappa.

Price gains were smaller among shorter-term Treasuries, with the 2-year note, most sensitive to Fed policy changes, adding only 1/32 to yield 0.7037 percent.

The yield spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds was last at 114.0 bps, versus 114.50 late Friday.

