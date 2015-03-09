* Thirty-year, 10-year post best price gains
* European bond-buying program starts
* U.S. yield curve flattening
(Adds latest prices, details and quote)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday as the launch of the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion
euro bond-buying program drove down euro zone interest rates.
Price gains were strongest in long U.S. maturities, where
differences between America's relatively high interest rates and
European rates have the most effect on buying.
The 30-year Treasury was up as much as 1 full
point in price before easing as dealers shifted holdings to
accommodate auctions this week of new Treasury debt, according
to strategists.
The long bond last yielded 2.8020 percent, reflecting a
price rise of 24/32, after yielding as little as 2.787 percent
in early New York trade.
Long-dated, high-quality government debt is increasingly
scarce, partly because of Federal Reserve purchases meant to
stimulate growth and U.S. regulations obliging banks to increase
holdings of Treasuries, according to Guy Haselmann, head of U.S.
interest rate strategy at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
"The ECB program is just going to make that shortage
greater," Haselmann said.
Euro zone government bond yields mostly fell on Monday, the
first day of the ECB's sovereign debt purchase program. German
10-year bond yields fell 9 basis points to 0.31 percent
while Dutch and French yields declined by 7 bps,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 12/32 in price to yield 2.1969 percent, compared with 2.24
percent late Friday.
Longer-dated Treasuries were also bouncing back from
weakness last week, when $53 billion of corporate bond sales
hurt prices, as did a robust U.S. jobs report on Friday that
drove speculation a Fed rate hike was near, Haselmann said.
Treasuries have been slumping. In five weeks, the market's
massive rally in January has been nearly wiped out. Total
returns for Treasuries were at -0.11 percent for the year
through Friday.
"It will be harder for Treasury yields to go higher because
there are lots of different factors against it," said Societe
Generale's head of U.S. rates strategy, Subadra Rajappa.
Price gains were smaller among shorter-term Treasuries, with
the 2-year note, most sensitive to Fed policy
changes, adding only 1/32 to yield 0.7037 percent.
The yield spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
was last at 114.0 bps, versus 114.50 late Friday.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)