* Traders shrug off soft PPI data
* Euro rates steady after fall
* Fed policymakers gather next week
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 13 Long-maturity U.S. Treasury
debt prices dropped on Friday, consolidating after a week of
strong gains and shrugging off a brief upturn on surprisingly
weak and bond friendly American producer prices data.
Institutional investors shifted focus from Europe's massive
bond buying program that drove a rally in Treasuries to next
week's meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, who may move
closer to ending an era of near-zero U.S. interest rates.
"The market's consolidating," said Kim Rupert, managing
director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San
Francisco. "It's hard to be a buyer at this point."
The 30-year Treasury, which benefited most from
this week's relative-value investment flows caused by Europe's
1.1 trillion euro bond-buying program, was last down 22/32 and
yielding 2.7121 percent.
The benchmark 10-year note was last off 7/32 and
yielding 2.1228 percent after touching a session low of 2.089
percent as prices rose briefly after the U.S. Labor Department
reported that producer prices fell unexpectedly during February.
The data, including a 0.5 percent drop in final demand after
a 0.8 percent decline in January, signaled mild inflation and
added up to an argument against an anticipated June interest
rate hike from the Fed.
"This is unequivocally bullish," said CRT Capital Group
strategist David Ader.
Other, shorter-maturity Treasuries, which are most
vulnerable to Fed interest rates changes, were mixed and mostly
flat as rates in Europe stopped sliding on Friday. The 10-year
German bund was off record lows set this week and
last traded at a yield of 0.27 percent.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to drop the word
"patient" from its formal statement on the timing of its first
rate increase since 2006.
"Most people think the Fed dumps 'patient' in the statement
but I think (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen will go to great lengths to
emphasize that the policy path is still very much data dependent
and that dropping 'patient' doesn't mean a hike in June," Rupert
said.
