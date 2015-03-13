* Traders shrug off soft U.S. PPI data
* Euro rates steady after fall
* Fed policymakers gather next week
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices
fell on Friday after a week of strong gains, shrugging off a
brief upturn on surprisingly weak and bond-friendly American
producer price data.
Institutional investors shifted focus from Europe's massive
bond-buying program that drove a rally in Treasuries to next
week's meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, who may move
closer to ending an era of near-zero U.S. interest rates.
"The market's consolidating," said Kim Rupert, managing
director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San
Francisco. "It's hard to be a buyer at this point."
The 30-year Treasury, which benefited most from
this week's relative-value investment flows caused by the start
of Europe's 1.1-trillion-euro bond-buying program, was last down
10/32 and yielding 2.6909 percent.
The benchmark 10-year note was last off 4/32 and
yielding 2.11 percent having hit a session low of 2.089 percent
as prices rose briefly after the U.S. Labor Department reported
that producer prices fell unexpectedly during February.
The data, including a 0.5 percent drop in final demand after
a 0.8 percent decline in January, signaled mild inflation and
added up to an argument against an anticipated June rate hike by
the Fed.
"This is unequivocally bullish," said CRT Capital Group
strategist David Ader.
Other, shorter-maturity Treasuries, which are most
vulnerable to Fed rate shifts, were mixed and mostly little
changed as rates in Europe stopped sliding on Friday. The
10-year German bund was off record lows set this
week and last traded at a yield of 0.27 percent.
This week's rally in Treasuries knocked the yield on 10-year
notes from 2.194 percent to around 2.10 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"Most of it was fueled by strong interest from abroad," said
Kevin Giddis, fixed income head at Raymond James in Memphis.
"The rest of it was fueled by weaker domestic numbers, which
leads us into next week's Fed."
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to drop the word
'patient' from its formal statement on the timing of its first
rate increase since 2006.
"Most people think the Fed dumps 'patient' in the statement
but I think (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen will go to great lengths to
emphasize that the policy path is still very much data-dependent
and that dropping 'patient' doesn't mean a hike in June," Rupert
said.
