* Benchmark yields not far from near 2-week lows
* Worries about Greek exit from euro zone cap market decline
* Fed's Dudley sees U.S. rate hike later 2015, still
cautious
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Monday as stronger U.S. stock prices reduced safe-haven
demand for bonds, though traders remained wary about the future
of cash-strapped Greece staying in the euro zone bloc.
Benchmark yields hovered at their lowest levels in about two
weeks as disappointing domestic data supported the view that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will likely refrain from raising interest
rates until later this year.
"There was a flight-to-quality bid before last weekend from
Greece. You are now giving some of it that back," said Thomas
Roth, executive director of U.S. government trading at
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
The three major Wall Street indexes opened higher on upbeat
earnings from Morgan Stanley and Hasbro following steep losses
on Friday.
On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were down 4/32 in price with a yield of 1.863
percent, up 1 basis point from late on Friday.
The 30-year bond was down 18/32 in price,
yielding 2.533 percent, up 3 basis points from Friday.
The modest pullback in U.S. government bonds came as there
was little progress on a debt deal between Greece and its
creditors.
European Central Bank officials have downplayed the chances
of Greece leaving the euro zone, while there have been reports
about Greece and regional policy-makers considering
contingencies if such a move occurs.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told CNBC on
Monday that a Greek exit would have less impact than it would
have had two years ago.
Amid the risk of a Greek exit, which would hurt Europe and
possibly the global economy, and recent weak domestic data, some
Fed officials have been cautious on the U.S. central bank ending
its near-zero rate policy too soon.
The data will "hopefully" support a rate hike later this
year, New York Fed President William Dudley said at the
Bloomberg Americas Monetary Summit on Monday. But "the timing of
normalization remains uncertain because how the economy evolves
is also uncertain," he added.
