* Yields on 2-, 3-year notes hit 2-week highs
* 30-year yields hit 8-day lows
* U.S. April durable goods data seen supporting Fed rate
hike
* Greece concerns push long-dated yields lower
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 26 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields hit two-week highs on Tuesday on continued expectations
that the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year, while
yields on longer-dated Treasuries slid on concerns over Greece
and global economic growth.
U.S. two- and three-year yields, which are sensitive to
expectations on when the Fed will hike rates, hit two-week highs
of 0.65 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively, after traders
took a sanguine view of U.S. durable goods orders data.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. durable goods order
slipped 0.5 percent in April, in line with economists'
expectations according to a Reuters poll, but were revised
higher to 5.1 percent for March. In addition, U.S. business
investment spending plans increased solidly for a second
straight month, the data showed.
"I viewed it as a fairly economy-friendly report," said
Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago. He said the data gave the Fed more room to
be less accommodative.
After hitting two-week highs, yields on short-dated notes
stabilized a bit, which Hoogendoorn attributed to expectations
that the pace of Fed rate increases will be gradual.
"People just don't think the strength in the economy is
there to sell off hard, the Fed's going to have to be extremely
slow and gradual," Hoogendoorn said.
He said concerns over the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar
on the U.S. economy and global economic weakness were boosting
prices of 30-year Treasuries, whose yields held near eight-day
lows touched early in the session. Bond prices move inversely to
yields.
Worries over a possible Greek debt default also contributed
to the price gains in 30-year Treasuries. Greece has to repay
the International Monetary Fund 300 million euros on June 5, the
first of four installments due in June that total 1.6 billion
euros.
"They're coming up on the June deadline," said Jonathan
Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in
New York.
Two-year Treasury notes were last down slightly
in price to yield 0.64 percent, from a yield of 0.63 percent
late on Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent, from a yield
of 2.23 percent late on Friday.
U.S. 30-year Treasury prices were last up 1-3/32 to yield
2.94 percent, from a yield of 3 percent late on
Friday and near the eight-day low of 2.938 percent touched
earlier.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)