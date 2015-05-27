* Treasury to sell $35 bln in 5-yr notes
* Traders take profits in 30-yr Treasuries
* Near-term Greece concerns subside
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 27 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday as traders braced for incoming supply and took profits
from gains in 30-year Treasuries after yields on long-dated
bonds fell on Tuesday.
The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes at 1
p.m. ET (1700 GMT), the second round of this week's hefty $90
billion in new supply of U.S. government debt. The upcoming
auction weighed on prices, since traders typically sell debt
ahead of auctions to make room for new supply.
Traders also showed less concern over Greece's debt burdens,
which in turn limited demand for safe-haven Treasuries. Greece
has to repay the International Monetary Fund 300 million euros
on June 5, the first of four installments due in June that total
1.6 billion euros.
"You're probably seeing both a reaction to the supply and a
recognition that the worries over the Greek debt situation have
faded somewhat," said David Coard, head of sales and trading at
Williams Capital in New York.
The push upward in yields, which move inversely to prices,
occurred after 30-year Treasury yields fell about 11 basis
points to 2.89 percent on Tuesday. That marked their biggest
one-day decline since May 15.
The move Tuesday occurred largely in response to a more than
1 percent rally in the U.S. dollar, which on Wednesday posted
modest gains against a basket of major currencies.
The dollar had rallied Tuesday on expectations that the
Federal Reserve would hike rates sometime this year. The
stronger dollar made U.S. bonds more attractive to investors,
analysts said.
"Yesterday was a big shock, it was a big movement in the
overall U.S. Treasury market, and I think with a void of really
specific news, there are some that are taking a profit," said
Robbert van Batenburg, director of market strategy at brokerage
Newedge USA LLC in New York.
Traders looked ahead to Thursday's release of weekly U.S.
jobless claims data and Friday's preliminary first-quarter U.S.
gross domestic product data.
U.S. 30-year Treasury prices were last down 23/32 in price
to yield 2.93 percent. Benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes were last down 10/32 to yield 2.17
percent, from a yield of 2.14 percent late Tuesday.
U.S. five-year notes were last down 7/32 to yield
1.56 percent, from a yield of 1.52 percent late Tuesday.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)