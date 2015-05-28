* Traders take profit after institutional month-end buying
* Corporate supply sends 30-year yields higher
* Solid 7-year note auction pushes short-dated yields lower
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 28 Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields
edged higher on profit-taking and new corporate supply, while
short-dated yields fell after solid demand at a seven-year note
auction indicated little concern about the eventual pace of
Federal Reserve rate hikes.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields rose slightly to a session high
of 2.9 percent. Earlier, they hit a session low of 2.86 percent,
which marked the lowest level in nearly three weeks. The yields
had fallen in the past two sessions, partly on institutional
investors buying the bonds for portfolio readjustments ahead of
the month's end.
Analysts said traders who had bought the bonds in
anticipation of the institutional purchases took profits on that
trade, which performed well with yields falling about 12 basis
points over Tuesday and Wednesday. Yields move inversely to
prices.
Time Warner Inc. announced a proposed debt offering
of senior notes due 2025 and senior debentures due 2045. The
announcement also weighed on 30-year debt prices, analysts said.
"Long-end M&A-related corporate supply is crowding out some
demand for Treasuries," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Strong demand at the Treasury's auction of $29 billion in
seven-year notes indicated that investors are expecting a more
gradual pace of rate hikes from the Fed, analysts said, partly
given economic weakness outside the United States. Short-dated
notes are sensitive to expectations of when the Fed will hike
rates.
Yields on Treasury notes maturing between two and seven
years hit session lows after the seven-year note auction.
"It may be some markets saying: 'even if they start now,
they'll have to go very slow because there are so many issues in
the rest of the world," said Priya Misra, head of U.S. rates
strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York, on the
likely pace of the Fed's rate hikes.
Data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose 7,000 last week to a
seasonally adjusted 282,000 also helped push short-dated
Treasury yields lower earlier in the session.
U.S. 30-year Treasury prices were last down 9/32 in price to
yield 2.89 percent, from 2.88 percent late on Wednesday
.
U.S. five-year notes were last up 4/32 in price
to yield 1.51 percent, from a yield of 1.54 percent late
Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were mostly flat
in price to yield 2.14 percent, little changed from late
Wednesday's yield.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)