* U.S. first-quarter GDP shrinks at 0.7 pct annual rate
* Month-end buying supports Treasuries
* 30-, 10-yr yields hit more than 3-week lows
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday, with benchmark and long-dated U.S. yields hitting their
lowest in over three weeks, as data showing the U.S. economy
contracted in the first quarter supported views of a later
Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.
The government slashed its gross domestic product estimate
to show GDP shrinking at a 0.7 percent annual rate, instead of
the 0.2 percent growth it estimated last month. Still, the
reading was a touch better than economists' expectations for a
drop of 0.8 percent.
The data supported an expectation that the Fed would have to
consider signs of weakness in the U.S. economy before hiking
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which move
inversely to yields.
"The market simply doesn't believe the data will be strong
enough to let the Fed (boost rates) this year," said Aaron
Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields were the biggest mover and hit
their lowest in three and a half weeks, at 2.84 percent.
Along with the GDP data, long-dated bonds benefited from
institutional investors' purchases for the purpose of month-end
portfolio readjustments.
"The long end has been supported throughout the week through
month-end buying," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income
strategist at D.A. Davidson in St Petersburg, Florida.
She said relief from a recent surge in corporate supply has
helped long-dated bond prices.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields were set for their biggest
weekly decline since mid-March. Benchmark 10-year yields also
hit their lowest level in three and a half weeks, at 2.097
percent. U.S. two-year notes, which are sensitive to
expectations regarding the timing of Fed rate hikes, hit their
lowest level in a week at 0.6090 percent.
U.S. five-year yields also hit their lowest in
over a week at 1.48 percent, while seven-year yields
hit their lowest in three weeks at 1.85 percent.
In addition to the GDP data showing a contraction, the
Institute for Supply Management-Chicago Business Barometer
unexpectedly fell in May, reversing the previous month's rise.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 13/32 in
price to yield 2.86 percent, from a yield of 2.89 percent late
Thursday. U.S. 10-year notes rose 4/32
in price to yield 2.11 percent, from a yield of 2.13 percent
late Thursday.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)