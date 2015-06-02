* Sell-off in Europe bond market weighs on U.S.

* U.S. factory orders fall, but had brief impact

* Fed's Brainard says rate rise will be gradual

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields rose to two-week highs on Tuesday, drawing support from an inflation data-related rise in European yields and overall optimism about Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

A sell-off in the European bond market, triggered by higher-than-expected inflation last month in the euro zone, spilled over to the U.S. Treasuries market, causing a spike in yields.

Data showed consumer prices in the 19-nation currency bloc rose 0.3 percent year-on-year last month after a flat reading in April, beating market expectations of a 0.2 percent increase. [ECONEZ}

In addition, market participants are starting to price in a better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report, analysts said.

"This is a European-driven sell-off, with a U.S. market looking ahead to this Friday's non-farm payrolls report," said Tyler Tucci, Treasury strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

"I think the market is looking for employment trends in the U.S. continuing higher. And there's a lot of end-of-Q1 rolling into Q2 factors that might be indicative of a strong payrolls number."

A Reuters poll of economists showed a forecast of 225,000 jobs created last month. Analysts said the "whisper number" being talked about in the market was between for a gain of 240,000-250,000 jobs.

In mid-morning trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down more than a point in price to yield 3.007 percent, from a yield of 2.932 percent late Monday. Thirty-year bond yields hit a two-week high of 3.013 percent.

U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, fell 17/32 in price to yield 2.253 percent, from a yield of 2.178 percent late on Monday. Ten-year-yields hit a two-week peak as well of 2.262 percent.

"There's not really a bid for bonds inside of 2.87 percent and definitely not inside of 2.80 percent for the 10-year," said RBS' Tucci. "So people with a bit more cash to work with have been patient in letting yields come to them."

Treasury yields briefly inched lower after data showed new orders for U.S. factory goods unexpectedly fell in April as demand for transportation equipment and a range of other goods weakened. New orders for manufactured goods slipped 0.4 percent after an upwardly revised 2.2 percent increase in March, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

Dovish comments from Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard also had a brief, negative impact on yields. She said the U.S. economy's recent poor performance may be more than transitory and any interest rate increase, when it comes, will be gradual. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)