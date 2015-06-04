* U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, impact brief
* U.S. Treasuries still tracking German Bunds
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. long-term Treasury debt
yields fell from eight-month peaks on Thursday in line with a
pullback in German bond yields in what market participants
described as a technically driven rally in prices.
A better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims report had
briefly boosted Treasury yields. Overall, some analysts believed
that the recent sell-off in Treasuries may have gone too far.
"This has been a very technically driven market," said
George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York.
"The view is that perhaps we had an overshoot. People are
realizing that the market has extended a little bit more than
what it should have, being driven by this European phenomenon."
The decline in German Bund yields after gains this week also
weighed on U.S. rates. Benchmark German Bunds were yielding
0.846 percent, from 0.878 percent. Earlier in the
session, bund yields rose to their highest since September.
German bonds have sold off on the view that European Central
Bank through its quantitative easing policy may have averted the
threat of deflation. On Wednesday, the ECB raised its inflation
forecast for 2015 to 0.3 percent from zero.
Analysts said U.S. Treasuries will continue to track the
German bond market until the Federal Reserve actually raises
interest rates.
"You may have heard this from others as well, but it's true.
You tell me where Bunds are going to go and I'll tell where
Treasuries are going to go," Goncalves said.
In mid-morning trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries
were last up more than a point in price to yield 3.043 percent,
from a yield of 3.104 percent late Wednesday. Thirty-year bond
yields earlier hit their highest since October at 3.159 percent.
U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, rose 15/32 in
price to yield 2.310 percent, from a yield of 2.368 percent late
on Wednesday. Ten-year yields earlier on Thursday touched an
eight-month peak of 2.425 percent.
A report showing initial claims for unemployment benefits
falling to 276,000 for the week ended May 30. It was the 13th
straight week that claims held below the 300,000 threshold. The
data initially boosted yields.
But that positive labor report was offset by data showing
U.S. non-farm productivity fell more sharply than initially
thought in the first quarter, leading to a jump in labor-related
production costs.
The net effect on Treasuries was muted, as a result.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)