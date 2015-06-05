* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rise 280,000 in May
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. benchmark Treasury debt
yields on Friday posted their best weekly performance in two
years after data showed the world's largest economy created more
jobs than expected last month, bolstering prospects for a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September.
Yields jumped across the board, especially at the front end
of the curve. U.S. two-year note yields hit a more than
four-year peak and five-year yields touched a six-month high.
As a result, the gap between short- and long-term interest
rates, mainly the spread between the yields of two- and 10-year
notes, widened to 168 basis points following the jobs report.
That was in line with the general trend of a steepening yield
curve, suggesting that market participants are pricing in higher
interest rates.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 280,000 last month, the
largest gain since December, the Labor Department said on
Friday. More importantly, wage growth edged higher for a 2.3
percent year-on-year gain.
"We don't see the Fed doing anything in June but certainly
the probability of them doing something in September will be
rising," said Wilmer Stith, fixed income portfolio manager at
Wilmington Trust in Baltimore.
"Recently, the curve has been steepening, with the 10 year
rate moving at a much faster pace than the two-year. Now, over
the next couple of days, we will see a more parallel shifting in
yields, as the short end has to reprice itself to a higher
probability of the Fed doing something in September."
In late trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries were
last down more than a point in price to yield 3.109 percent,
from a yield of 3.044 percent late Thursday.
U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, fell 27/32 in
price to yield 2.402 percent, from a yield of 2.310 percent late
on Thursday. Ten-year yields earlier touched an eight-month peak
of 2.442 percent, also posting their biggest weekly gain since
June 2013.
U.S. two-year note yields slipped 3/32 in price
to yield 0.720 percent, after hitting a more than four-year high
of 0.752 percent. The rise in two-year yields was the largest
weekly increase in three months.
In the week ahead, analysts said corporate bond supply could
be particularly heavy, which could further undermine Treasuries.
Corporate bond underwriters tend to sell Treasury holdings to
hedge incoming debt supply.
