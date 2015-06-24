* Greece's lenders demand improved reform measures
* Traders shrug off U.S. final Q1 GDP data
* Treasury to sell $35 bln in five-year notes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. Treasuries prices
rebounded from a two-day selloff on Wednesday after late-stage
debt negotiations between Greece and its international creditors
hit a roadblock, crimping optimism for a deal and driving demand
for safe-haven U.S. bonds.
Greece's international lenders demanded that it improve
proposed tax and reform measures in a last-minute race to clinch
a deal to unlock aid and avert a debt default next week. Sources
close to the negotiations said the creditors had presented
counter-proposals to Athens to overcome differences.
"We are getting to the point where it's do or die, take it
or leave it, and I think what you're seeing today is that
there's growing fear that this thing is not going to come
together," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year
bonds, which move inversely to prices, slipped from respective
one-and-a-half-week highs of 2.43 percent and 3.22 percent hit
Tuesday. Analysts said lingering optimism for a Greek debt deal
limited the price gains and prevented yields from falling below
recent ranges.
"The market is subject to the Greek story at this point, and
as the different iterations continue to come out, the market is
responding accordingly," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT in Stamford, Connecticut.
Traders awaited the Treasury's auction of $35 billion in
five-year notes at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). The sale, which will
mark the second round of this week's $90 billion in new supply,
should meet with solid demand given quarter-end buying and
uncertainty over the Greek debt talks, CRT's Lyngen said.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday gross domestic
product fell at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the January-March
quarter instead of the 0.7 percent pace of contraction it
reported last month, but analysts said the Greek debt talks
overshadowed the data.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 21/32 in
price to yield 3.17 percent, from a yield of 3.20 percent late
Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32
to yield 2.39 percent, from a yield of 2.41 percent.
Five-year notes were last up 1/32 to yield 1.69
percent, roughly unchanged from late Tuesday's yield.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks opened lowered after the setback
in Greek debt talks, with the benchmark S&P 500 index
last down 0.15 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)