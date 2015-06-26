* Billions in aid offered to Greece
* U.S. June consumer sentiment jumps
* 30-year yield hits highest since Oct. 3
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday, with long-dated yields hitting a nearly nine-month high,
after euro zone partners' offer to release billions in frozen
aid to Greece reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the
sidelines of an EU summit to coax him to accept an offer to fill
Athens' empty coffers until November in return for painful
pension and tax reforms.
The creditors laid out terms in a document handed to Greece
on Thursday. It said Athens could have 15.5 billion euros in EU
and IMF funding in four installments to see it through to the
end of November, including 1.8 billion euros by Tuesday as soon
as the Greek parliament approved the plan.
"There has been some optimism," said Shyam Rajan, U.S. rates
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. "This
seems to be a take it or leave it deal by the creditors."
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit 3.23 percent, their
highest level since Oct. 3. Yields on Treasuries maturing
between five and 10 years hit their highest levels since June
11. The more than two-week high for benchmark 10-year note
yields was 2.47 percent. Yields on three- and two-year notes hit
over one-week highs of 1.10 percent and 0.72 percent,
respectively.
Yields move inversely to prices.
"There appears to be political will to reach a deal," said
Boris Rjavinski, a strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut,
on the Greece debt negotiations.
Treasury prices have gyrated in recent days in response to
developments out of Greece, which have taken some focus away
from U.S. economic data, analysts have said. Data showing a jump
in U.S. consumer sentiment in June, however, helped drive
Treasuries prices lower and yields higher on Friday, Rjavinski
of UBS said.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 1-7/32 in
price to yield 3.22 percent, from a yield of 3.16 percent late
Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down
18/32 in price to yield 2.46 percent, from a yield of 2.39
percent late Thursday.
Three-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to
yield 1.09 percent, from a yield of 1.06 percent late Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)