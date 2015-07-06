* Benchmark, short-dated yields hover near multi-week lows
* Incoming supply, Fed rate hike prospects limit yield
decline
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 6 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
hovered near their lowest in over two weeks on Monday on
safe-haven demand, a day after Greeks overwhelmingly rejected
conditions of a rescue package from creditors, raising
expectations of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
Stunned European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to
discuss their next move after the surprisingly strong victory by
the 'No' camp on Sunday defied opinion polls that had predicted
a tight contest.
Yields hit session lows shortly after the results of
Sunday's referendum. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.274
percent, their lowest in over two weeks, while long-dated yields
hit their lowest in nearly one week at 3.088 percent and two-
and three-year yields hit respective seven-week lows of 0.566
and 0.909 percent.
"The odds have risen of a Greek exit, and with it bond
prices," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of
US Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Yields move inversely to prices.
"Treasuries are a good place to be as we go through what
could be a critical couple of days," O'Donnell said.
Yields on Treasuries hit session highs after data showing
the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector ticked higher in
June after dropping to a 13-month low in May. Still, the yields
remained lower on the day.
Analysts said that lingering expectations that the Federal
Reserve could hike rates in September, despite a
weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report for June released
last week, limited the declines in shorter-dated Treasuries
yields.
Shorter-dated yields are believed to be most vulnerable to
Fed rate hikes, which are expected to hurt Treasuries prices.
"As long as (a September Fed rate hike) is a possibility,
the very front-end of the curve is going to have a difficult
time rallying," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Analysts also said the Treasury's auctions of $58 billion in
notes this week, starting with $24 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday, also limited the decline in Treasuries yields.
Traders typically sell Treasuries ahead of auctions to make room
for new supply.
U.S. 10-year notes were last up 17/32 in price
to yield 2.328 percent, from a yield of 2.391 percent late
Thursday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 1-9/32 in
price to yield 3.124 percent, from a yield of 3.192 percent late
Thursday.
U.S. three-year notes were last up 3/32 to yield
0.958 percent, from a yield of 0.995 percent late Thursday.
Markets were closed Friday ahead of the U.S. Independence
Day holiday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)