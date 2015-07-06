* Benchmark, short-dated yields hover near multi-week lows
* ECB adjusts discount on Greek banks' collateral for
emergency funding
* Fed rate hike prospects limit yield decline
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 6 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
hovered near their lowest in over two weeks on Monday after the
European Central Bank adjusted the discount on Greek banks'
collateral for emergency funding, raising fears of a Greek exit
from the euro zone.
The ECB kept Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady for
Greek banks but adjusted the haircut on the collateral those
lenders offer as security, the ECB said on Monday. The move came
a day after Greeks overwhelmingly rejected conditions of a
rescue package from creditors.
Stunned European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to
discuss their next move after the surprisingly strong victory by
the 'No' camp on Sunday defied opinion polls that had predicted
a tight contest. Concerns over Greece drove safe-haven demand
for Treasuries.
"Some might perceive the risk of a bad outcome in Greece has
marginally increased" since the ECB has made it slightly more
expensive for Greek banks to access ECB liquidity, said Boris
Rjavinski, a strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices,
hit a two-week low of 3.068 percent after the ECB's adjustment.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between 2-10 years hovered near
their session lows, including a more than two-week low for
10-year yields and seven-week lows for two- and three-year
yields, which were hit shortly after the results of Sunday's
referendum.
Analysts also said concerns over China supported Treasuries,
since traders were skeptical that an unprecedented series of
support measures unleashed by Beijing would resolve slowing
growth in the world's second-biggest economy.
"It doesn't appear that there's a lot of confidence that
these measures will help prop up the economy," said Kim Rupert,
managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco.
Analysts said lingering expectations that the Federal
Reserve could hike rates in September, despite a
weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report for June released
last week, limited the declines in shorter-dated Treasuries
yields.
Shorter-dated yields are believed to be most vulnerable to
Fed rate hikes, which are expected to hurt Treasuries prices.
U.S. 10-year notes were last up 28/32 in price
to yield 2.290 percent, from a yield of 2.391 percent late
Thursday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 1-31/32 in
price to yield 3.088 percent, from a yield of 3.192 percent late
Thursday.
U.S. three-year notes were last up 5/32 to yield
0.939 percent, from a yield of 0.995 percent late Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Chizu Nomiyama)