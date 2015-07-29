By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Wednesday in thin summer trade before a U.S. Federal Reserve
statement that is not expected to produce any surprise interest
rate adjustment but will be parsed for clues on economic
strength and future rate moves.
The Fed ends a two day meeting on Wednesday with investors
expecting the central bank to point to a growing U.S. economy
and stronger job market as it sets the stage for a possible
interest rate hike in September.
In the latest Reuters poll of primary dealers, the banks
authorized to transact directly with the Fed, 16 out of 20 said
they expected the policy makers to vote for lifting interest
rates off a zero rate policy in September.
"You are probably seeing some slight weakness, perhaps they
are more optimistic, in a sense, that the Fed is going to go
through with a September hike," said Dimitri Delis, fixed income
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
In the thin trading volumes, the market is also absorbing
routine supply of mew Treasury issuance this week that totals
$90 billion in fixed-interest rate securities.
In mid-morning New York trade, the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury is trading down 11/32 of a point in price, lifting the
yield, which moves in the opposite direction, up to 2.29
percent.
The 30-year Treasury bond is off 19/32 of a point in price,
lifting the yield to 2.99 percent.
While the long-end of the Treasury yield curve is lower, the
short-end is flat with 2-year Treasury notes trading nearly
unchanged with a yield of .71 percent.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)