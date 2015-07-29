(Recasts after Fed decision)
* Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
* Treasury prices hold steady with modest losses
* Statement bolsters those arguing for September rate rise
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasury prices, which
had already lost ground on Wednesday, had little reaction to the
Federal Reserve's assessment of an improving U.S. labor market
as it kept the door open for an interest rate hike, possibly as
soon as September.
Shorter-dated Treasuries initially gained ground on the
Fed's statement, which highlighted that the economy had overcome
a first-quarter slowdown and was now "expanding modestly." The
Fed, as expected, left in place its zero interest rate policy.
"It looks like from the statement they slightly upgraded
their language on the labor market," said Shyam Rajan, head of
U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"They slightly lowered the hurdle for a rate hike by adding
the word 'some' to their conditions required for further
improvement in the labor market. Once the market got wind of
that change some of the early dovish interpretation was taken
out. Therefore some of the rally in the front end prices faded,"
he said.
The Fed, in its policy statement at the close of its two-day
meeting, said: "On balance, a range of labor market indicators
suggest that underutilization of labor resources has diminished
since early this year."
After the initial trading reactions, two-year U.S.
Treasuries were nearly unchanged at an interest rate of 0.699
percent.
The longer-end of the curve, which is more sensitive to
inflation expectations, remained weaker, albeit off their
session lows.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were down 5/32 of a point
in price, pushing the yield - which moves in the opposite
direction - up to 2.27 percent. Earlier, the 10-year yield hit a
session high of 2.29 percent
The 30-year Treasury bond lost 10/32 of a point in price
with the yield up to 2.98 percent. The yield had reached a
session high of 3.03 percent.
With no meeting scheduled in August, the Fed will have two
months of data to analyze when it meets in September. There were
no dissents in Wednesday's vote to leave rates unchanged. The
Fed last hiked rates in 2006.
"The statement tried to just give an update on the state of
the economy, which is showing some modest improvement. It's that
simple," said Guy Haselmann, head of U.S. interest rate strategy
at Scotiabank in New York. "They were trying not to create extra
volatility in a market already on edge, given some challenges in
China and the commodity complex. So they didn't want to be
disruptive and they weren't."
(Additional reporting by Michael Conner in New York; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)