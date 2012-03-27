BRIEF-Capitaland says Q4 revenue S$1.85 billion vs S$1.74 billion
* Board is pleased to propose a dividend of 10 singapore cents a share
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. government debt prices touched session highs Tuesday on light volume in advance of a $35 billion auction of new two-year notes, the first part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 8/32 higher in price, yielding 2.23 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Monday. They were up as much as 9/32 with a yield of 2.22 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
TIANJIN, China, Feb 15 In a mobile phone shop in Tianjin, northeast China, Jiao Zhiwen sells about 220,000 yuan ($32,000) in small loans each month, one of hundreds of thousands of loans agents helping to fund the country's unprecedented consumer spending spree.
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising