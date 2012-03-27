NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. government debt prices touched session highs Tuesday on light volume in advance of a $35 billion auction of new two-year notes, the first part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 8/32 higher in price, yielding 2.23 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Monday. They were up as much as 9/32 with a yield of 2.22 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)