NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. government debt prices trimmed their losses on Wednesday after durable goods orders rose less than expected in February, fueling worries about a slowdown in U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 5/32 in price, yielding 2.21 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Tuesday.

Shortly before the release of the durables data, 10-year notes were down 9/32 in price with a 2.12 percent yield. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)